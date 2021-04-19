Police log

MONDAY

-1:48 p.m.: criminal damaging. The rear windshield on a silver 2002 Mercedes was reported damaged in the 600 block of Second Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

SUNDAY

-11:52 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after police investigated a report of an alleged assault.

-4:50 p.m.: contempt. Shane T. Wise, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-12:50 p.m.: criminal trespass. Ryan Boyer, 19, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges.

-12:11 p.m.: criminal trespass. Atrespassing was reported at a property in the 800 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-2:45 a.m.: domestic violence. Dezmond Jamelle Hudson, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-9:15 p.m.: theft. A shoplifting was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-6:04 p.m.: theft. The theft of perfume, valued at $15, was reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of West South Street.

-5:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. The front windshield and rear window on a silver 2002 Hyundai was reported in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue. The total damage is set at $400.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. Bryce Thomas McKee White, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-7:47 p.m.: criminal damaging. An alleged assault, as well as damage to a chair, was reported to police. An investigation is underway.

-7:36 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rear passenger window, valued at $300, was reported damaged on a silver 2003 Pontiac.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. The theft of a black iPhone with a gold metal case, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-4:32 to 9:11 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted two open burn investigations.

-12:22 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-8:06 a.m. to 8:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-7:07 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigations.

SATURDAY

-7:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-2:49 a.m. to 5:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-3:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:37 a.m. to 11:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

