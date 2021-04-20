Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:25 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2500 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-6:24 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 94 at Interstate 75.

Crashes

Erik Henry Berning, 22, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:11 p.m.

Berning was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to negotiate a curve to the right, west of the Tawawa Maplewood Road intersection, and slid off the left side of the roadway, corrected back into his lane and then slid back off the left side of the roadway. His vehicle struck a ditch and overturned and became disconnected from his goose-neck trailer before coming to a stop in the ditch, facing the southeast. The trailer came to a stop on top of the truck, facing the west.

The Red Silverado 350 Berning was driving was towed from the scene by Mayse Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: tree fire. A tree fire was reported in Miami County.

-10:01 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-10:31 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road in Sidney.

-6:33 p.m.: miscellaneous fire. A fire was reported in the 11500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

