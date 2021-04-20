Police log

MONDAY

-4:55 p.m.: theft. A business credit card was reported used at Todd and Dave’s Automotive on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:19 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported to police.

-1:45 p.m.: probation violation. Kane Abdoulaye, 32, at large, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

SUNDAY

-11:10 a.m.: theft. A juvenile was arrested after a theft of a Hard Leucadia red bike was reported stolen; the bike was later recovered.

Crashes

Sierra R. Foy, 28, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control and driving under OVI suspension after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:56 p.m.

Foy was traveling southbound on Chestnut Avenue when she side-swiped a vehicle parked in front of 727 Chestnut Ave. as she was attempting to park.

The other vehicle is owned by Ashtin M. Boroff, of Sidney.

• Mickael Temaine, 51, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections, after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:22 p.m.

Temaine was traveling eastbound on Grove Street at the intersection with Fourth Avenue when he failed to yield the right of way to the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue and was hit by the vehicle driven by Timothy Allen Mann, 59, of Sidney, on his driver’s side, causing damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-8:59 a.m to 10:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

–10:49 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

