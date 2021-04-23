Police log

THURSDAY

-9:04 p.m.: theft. A Blackhawk motion light, valued at $80, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-5:51 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police seized meth and drug narcotic equipment from a vehicle during a traffic stop at Fair Road at Spruce Avenue.

Crashes

Teri A. Greve, 51, of Botkins, was cited with right of way when turning left on Thursday at 5:11 p.m.

Greve was traveling west on state Route 47 and as she was making a left hand turn into an alley she was hit in the side by the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Molly Kirtley, 55, of Pemberton.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:42 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-6: to 9:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-6:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-11:05 a.m. to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

