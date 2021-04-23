Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:08 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious person in the 17700 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:26 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

-8:31 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies assisted in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-75.

-7:31 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 12100 block of state Route 363.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:18 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

Crashes

A two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:44 p.m., involving an semitrailer and Anna Rescue Squad, is under investigation.

Jeffery Compton, 54, of Saucier, Mississippi, was operating a semitrailer at a green light traveling southbound on West Street at Market Street in Lima when the rescue squad failed to clear the intersection at a red light and hit Compton’s semitrailer.

The case has been forwarded to the city of Lima’s law director to determine if a citation will be issued.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:13 a.m. to 1:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:08 to 4:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 a pickup, right, with two occupants struck an unoccupied red car, left, before coming to rest against the Wendy’s in Anna. After an initial investigation Anna police believe the driver of the pickup truck unintentionally pressed the accelerator. The Wendy’s building was not damaged in the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/04/web1_SDN042421WendysCrash-1.jpg Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 a pickup, right, with two occupants struck an unoccupied red car, left, before coming to rest against the Wendy’s in Anna. After an initial investigation Anna police believe the driver of the pickup truck unintentionally pressed the accelerator. The Wendy’s building was not damaged in the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

