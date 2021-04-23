Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-2:08 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious person in the 17700 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-10:26 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 2400 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
-8:31 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies assisted in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-75.
-7:31 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 12100 block of state Route 363.
Village log
THURSDAY
-3:18 p.m.: crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.
Crashes
A two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:44 p.m., involving an semitrailer and Anna Rescue Squad, is under investigation.
Jeffery Compton, 54, of Saucier, Mississippi, was operating a semitrailer at a green light traveling southbound on West Street at Market Street in Lima when the rescue squad failed to clear the intersection at a red light and hit Compton’s semitrailer.
The case has been forwarded to the city of Lima’s law director to determine if a citation will be issued.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-8:13 a.m. to 1:42 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-3:08 to 4:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
