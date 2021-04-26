Police log

SUNDAY

-10:21 p.m.: theft. The theft of a bike, valued at $250, was reported in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

-5:26 p.m.: contempt. Skyler Williamson, 27, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

SATURDAY

-8:50 p.m.: assault. Charlie R. Browning, 48, of Sidney, was arrested on an assault.

-4:49 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Nicholas Eugene Thomas, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on trafficking in drugs charges; and Jason Michael Hufford, 40, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:58 p.m.: warrant. David N. Blevins, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:46 a.m.: criminal mischief. The driver’s side of a blue 2008 Subaru was reported damaged with paint in the 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

-1:58 a.m.: driving under the influence. Alexander F. McCoy Sr., 24, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-10:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Jim L. Reprogle Jr., 27, of Versailles, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-10:12 p.m.: violate protection order. Jesse A. Jacques, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection charges.

-1:32 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 100 block of West Ruth Street.

-1:11 p.m.: assault. Dakota Allan Zweibel, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-11:53 a.m.: warrant. Justin L. Dwyer, 38, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Devin R. Barker, 17, of Sidney, was cited with improper starting and backing after a crash with a pedestrian on Sunday at 12:36 a.m.

Barker was backing out of a driveway in the 1800 block of Shawnee Drive when he failed to see and lightly struck Adrian L. Gregory, 34, of Sidney, who was walking on the sidewalk behind Barker.

Gregory was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire.

• Kiana Marie Howard, 20, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:11 p.m.

Howard was attempting to turn left out of the Mystic Apartment’s private driveway on East Court Street to go west when she failed to yield for and hit the rear corner of the eastbound vehicle, driven by Donald Bolin 79, of Sidney, on East Court Street. Howard told police she failed to yield because her vehicle’s brakes were not working properly.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:02 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-5:50 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:34 to 9:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-4:32 to 9:11 p.m.: citizen complaint. Firefighters responded to a citizen complaint.

-1:34 to 9:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-12:35 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

SATURDAY

-4:20 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:09 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-3:32 a.m. to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-12:59 to 6:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-12:50 to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls; one was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

