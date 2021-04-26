Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:30 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

SUNDAY

-11:41 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was investigated.

-6:05 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported on state Route 29 at Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

FRIDAY

-10:06 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

-5:08 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 3200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:59 p.m.: fight. A fight was responded to in the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Port Jefferson.

-12:28 a.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 100 block of North Street in Russia.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:13 to 3:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-3:47 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down in the 9800 block of Holthaus Road in Fort Loramie.

-5:59 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-9:46 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center.

-5:50 a.m. to 1:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-8:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

