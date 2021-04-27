Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-4:14 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3100 block of River Road.

Crashes

Evelyn Christine Schwepe, 17, of Sidney, was cited with fail to obey traffic control device after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:04 p.m.

Schwepe was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 when she went through a red light and hit the southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Lee Jacoby, 29, of Cincinnati, that was crossing through the intersection at the Interstate 75 off ramp.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

–3:40 to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

