Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-4:14 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3100 block of River Road.
Crashes
Evelyn Christine Schwepe, 17, of Sidney, was cited with fail to obey traffic control device after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:04 p.m.
Schwepe was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 when she went through a red light and hit the southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Lee Jacoby, 29, of Cincinnati, that was crossing through the intersection at the Interstate 75 off ramp.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
MONDAY
–3:40 to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.