Police log

MONDAY

-7:59 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported to police.

-3:18 p.m.: theft. The theft of a tablet, valued at $550 was reported stolen.

-1:03 p.m.: contempt. Darian M. Ludwig, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a outstanding contempt warrant after she turned herself in at the Sidney Municipal Court.

-12:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. A passenger’s side window was reported damaged on a white 2001 Ford in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $100.

-10:11 a.m.: theft. The theft of trash services, valued at $100, was reported stolen at a property in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue.

-9:09 a.m.: criminal damaging. The suspension system on a 2008 Dodge was reported damaged. The damage is set at $100.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:41 to 9:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:11 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.