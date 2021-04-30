Police log

THURSDAY

-4:23 to 4:55 p.m.: warrant. Gerald Ivan Edwards Jr., 46, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant and was later also charged with of dogs and other animals running at large.

-10:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage was reported in the 1800 block of Robert Place.

Crashes

Jerold Lee McMartin, 57, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:23 p.m.

McMartin was traveling southbound on North Walnut Avenue when he hit mirrors with the parked vehicle facing the south in front of 413 N. Walnut Avenue that is owned by Lee Kattau-Ordean, of Sidney. It was later reported that damage was also caused to the fender of that parked vehicle.

• Jason R.W. Earls, 41, of West Milton, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:36 p.m.

Earls was traveling eastbound on West Water Street when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him in traffic that was driven by driven by Chad R. Davis, 48, of Sidney.

• Kaylee L. Puckett, 22, of Conover, was cited with leaving the scene of a crash after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:51 p.m.

Puckett backed into the rear, driver’s side bumper of the parked vehicle, owned by Theodore John Wueker, of Minster, which was parked in the Shelby County Health Department’s parking lot on Poplar Street. Puckett then left the scene.

When Puckett was later located and spoke to police, she said she left because she had just gotten her driver’s license, was scared and didn’t know what to do.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-4:37 to 6:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-5:45 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-8:42 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-11:54 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-12:27 to 9:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

WEDNESDAY

-1:01 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:15 a.m. to 9:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

