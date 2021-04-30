Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:19 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 1100 block of Rangeline Road.

-11:47 a.m.: drugs. A report of drugs was reported in the 1200 block of Fair Road.

-11:47 a.m.: drugs. An adult was arrested after drugs were reported in the 3500 block of River Road.

THURSDAY

-8:33 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down at Baker and Pence Roads.

-4:50 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 2900 block of Millcreek Road in Sidney.

-3:56 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint about a child playing in the road was reported in the 9300 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:18 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:31 a.m. to 4:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-4:51 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.