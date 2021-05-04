Police log

MONDAY

-8:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. A tire rim on a 2014 white Dodge, valued at $25, was reported damaged in the 500 block of North West Avenue.

-5:19 p.m.: assault. An alleged assault was reported to police.

-4:16 p.m.: theft. The theft of an animal trap, valued at $25, was reported stolen in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-2:04 p.m.: domestic violence. A 17-year-old male was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-7:41 a.m.: theft. The theft of a U.S. Bank credit/debit card was reported stolen at a property in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-midnight: warrant. Josh Randall Roe, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-10:25 a.m.: probation violation. Tyler Curtis Shafer, 37, of Bradford, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-8:38 a.m.: contempt. Ruslan A. Maksimov, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant after he turned himself in at the Sidney Municipal Court.

THURSDAY

-7:51 a.m.: warrant. Mark LeMaster, 51, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

