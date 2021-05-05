Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:51 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Rangeline at Fessler Buxton Roads.

-12:58 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-8:16 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:49 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Sidney.

-3:22 to 6:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

