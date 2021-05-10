Police log

SUNDAY

-8:42 p.m.: warrant. Jazmon Simpson, 23, of Lima, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-6:51 p.m.: domestic violence. A 15-year-old male was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-9:52 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at a property in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

-7:16 a.m.: criminal mischief. A bicycle tire was reported removed from a bike at an apartment in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-6:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. A windshield on on a 1996 Chevrolet truck was reported damaged in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. The damage is set at $350.

-6:07 p.m.: warrant. Charles H. Jackson Jr., 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:56 p.m.: domestic violence. Matthew J. Overbey, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:19 a.m.: driving under the influence. Margaret Marquis, 51, of Quincy, was arrested for OVI.

-12:42 a.m.: warrant. Devin William Eckard, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

FRIDAY

-3:56 p.m.: domestic violence. Anna Nicole Bowie, 55, of Sidney, was served a summons on domestic violence charges.

-5:05 p.m.: driving under the influence. Angela M. Lee, 52, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-8:28 a.m.: warrant. Matope A. Coleman, 38, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:19 p.m.: warrant. Casey Erbaugh, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on multiple warrants.

-6:43 p.m.: theft. The theft of miscellaneous checks from universal credit union was reported from an apartment in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

Crashes

Jared D. Roach, 18, of Fort Loramie, was cited with obedience control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:40 p.m.

Roach was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he hit the northbound vehicle coming off the Interstate 75 exit ramp, driven by Connie L. Roby, 71, of Quincy. Roach told police the light was green as he was going forward, but after looking away and then looking again saw the light turned red, but couldn’t stop in time and hit the other vehicle.

• Derek A. Driskell, 37, of Richmond Heights, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:18 a.m.

Driskell was traveling northbound on Main Avenue in the right lane when he was going to make a left turn onto North Street but veered left into the left lane to make a wide right turn and hit the truck in the left lane, driven by Jonathan L. Lowe, 28, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:01 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-10:36 a.m. to 2:22 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two automobile crashes.

-9:07 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-1:13 a.m. to 3:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-8:52 to 9:39 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-7:12 a.m. to 5:42 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:09 a.m. to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:57 p.m.: odor call. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-1:05 a.m. to 9:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

