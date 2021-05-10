Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:17 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road in Sidney.

-5:35 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10300 block of Amsterdam Road.

SUNDAY

-11:09 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic incident was investigated.

-3:18 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 9500 block of County Road 25 in Sidney.

-8:39 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:03 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of Mary Street in Botkins.

-6:12 a.m.: drunk. An intoxicated individual was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-12:37 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of South Main Street in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-7:13 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-1:15 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic incident was investigated.

-1:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 300 block of Redmond Road in Russia.

-12:25 p.m: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3400 block of state Route 29 in Russia.

SATURDAY

-12:25 p.m: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9000 block of Greenville Road.

-4:59 p.m: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 14200 block state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:50 to 11:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-5:25 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 1800 block of Kuther Road in Sidney.

-3:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 200 block of Walnut Street in Port Jefferson.

-10:56 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 19400 block of Metz Road in Botkins.

-8:29 a.m. to 2:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:55 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 2000 block of Linker Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

