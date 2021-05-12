Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:42 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported in the 900 block of Fair Road.

TUESDAY

-4:34 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 200 block Robb Street in Sidney.

-4:24 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Riverside Drive at Eastwood Road.

-3:38 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3000 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:04 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 17500 block of High Street in Anna.

-4:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 200 block Robb Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

