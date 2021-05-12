Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:32 a.m.: contempt. Carol T. Bias, 33, at large, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

TUESDAY

-2 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at a residence in the 300 block of East Lyndhurst Street.

-10:03 a.m.: unnecessary noise. Mark D. Harris, 29, of Sidney, was issued a summons for unnecessary (residence) noise mm charges after police investigated a complaint about non-stop dog barking.

Crashes

Kaitlyn Alexis Scherer, 21, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking — passing to the left after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:31 p.m.

Scherer was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when she attempted to pass, on the left, the vehicle in front of her as it was attempting to make a left turn onto East North Street, which is when it hit Scherer on the passenger’s side.

The other vehicle was driven by Jo A. Haire, 56, of Sidney.

• Russell R. Riddle, 64, of Sidney was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:23 p.m.

Riddle was traveling eastbound on Court Street in the intersection of Walnut Street when he could not stop in time and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, stopped for an approaching emergency vehicle with its lights activated, that was driven by Branden D. Taborn, 20, of Sidney. Riddle’s vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway.

• Gavin A. Martin, 18, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:18 p.m.

Martin was traveling northbound on South Fourth Avenue in the left lane and as he was turning north onto Fourth Avenue he sideswiped the northbound vehicle in the right lane that was driven by Brylie A. Casiano, 17, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

