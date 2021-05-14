Police log

FRIDAY

-6:29 a.m.: domestic violence. David Michael Brooks, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

THURSDAY

-11:51 p.m.: driving under the influence. Kenneth Jon Schultz, 51, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-8:19 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a bank card and a car key was reported in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-8:17 p.m.: theft. The theft of a book, an iPad, a Theragun, and a Samsung phone, for a total value of $950, was reported stolen at a property in the 900 block in Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:02 p.m.: theft. The theft of hoodie, valued at $56, was reported stolen at a property in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-4:33 p.m.: possession of drugs. A bag of marijuana was seized from a 2006 gray Acura in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:07 p.m.: theft. The theft of a U.S. Bank card was reported stolen.

-10:10 a.m.: contempt. Carolyn Lee Maynard, 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-8:33 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported during which a male allegedly took items from the garage at a property in the 1100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:08 to 2:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-10:28 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-9:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-7:46 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

