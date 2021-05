Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-8:08 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-5:07 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported.

-4:36 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to a report of fireworks at Johnston Road 25A at state Route 29.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:07 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-6:04 to 7:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.