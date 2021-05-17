Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:30 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped on Patterson Halpin Road.

SUNDAY

-1:01 p.m: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 17500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-12:33 p.m: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Botkins Road at East Shelby Road.

SATURDAY

-10:31 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 10000 block of Maria Drive in Sidney.

-5:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 17200 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-10:08 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 8100 block of Stoker Road.

FRIDAY

-10:36 p.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:45 a.m.: suspicious person. An adult was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-10:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of East Park Street.

-2:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Patterson Halpin Road at Miami Shelby West Road.

-12:25 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

SUNDAY

-11:25 p.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after a domestic incident was investigated.

SATURDAY

-10:42 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 300 block of South Main Street in Botkins.

-9:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-8:23 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of Kaiser Road in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-9:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 200 block of Young Street in Anna.

-8:59 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 3300 block of Red Feather Road.

Crashes

Saralee N. Ball, 32, of Bellefontaine, was cited with speed limits-assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 11, at 5:13 p.m.

Ball was traveling southbound on Riverside Road at approximately 55 mph when she failed to maintain assured distance between her vehicle and the stopped vehicle in front of her, driven by Rownan A. Charles, 55, of Sebring, Florida, that was attempting to make a right turn onto Eastwood Trail. Ball’s vehicle went off the right side of the road to avoid striking Charles’ vehicle but side-swiped the vehicle causing damage.

Charles was also cited with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:03 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 10400 block of state Route 66.

-12:50 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak in the unit block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-11:13 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 15700 block of Shroyer Road.

-8:23 a.m. to 12:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-1:35 to 5:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-3:23 to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-3:21 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at County Road 23 at state Route 27 east.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

