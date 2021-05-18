Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 at Lochard Road.

-9:38 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in 18800 block of Johnston Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10300 block of Amsterdam Road in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries in the 19100 block of May Road in Botkins.

-12:06 p.m.: lines on fire. Crews responded to the report lines were on fire in the 3800 block of Beulah Drive in Sidney.

-2:48 to 8:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-7:17 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down in the 100 block of Main Street in Botkins.

-6:55 p.m.: fire alarm. A controlled burn was reported in the 3500 block of Michigan Street.

-4:47 p.m.: field fire. A controlled burn was reported in the 16100 block of Wells Road in Anna.

–11:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

A large shed on State Route 29 burned to the ground around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Anna, Botkins and Van Buren TWP firefighters responded but the barn had already collapsed. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_4365.jpg A large shed on State Route 29 burned to the ground around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Anna, Botkins and Van Buren TWP firefighters responded but the barn had already collapsed. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

