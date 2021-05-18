Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-12:06 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 at Lochard Road.
-9:38 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in 18800 block of Johnston Road in Sidney.
Village log
MONDAY
-3:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10300 block of Amsterdam Road in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries in the 19100 block of May Road in Botkins.
-12:06 p.m.: lines on fire. Crews responded to the report lines were on fire in the 3800 block of Beulah Drive in Sidney.
-2:48 to 8:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
MONDAY
-7:17 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down in the 100 block of Main Street in Botkins.
-6:55 p.m.: fire alarm. A controlled burn was reported in the 3500 block of Michigan Street.
-4:47 p.m.: field fire. A controlled burn was reported in the 16100 block of Wells Road in Anna.
–11:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.