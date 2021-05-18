Police log

MONDAY

-12:34 p.m. domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police responded to a report of a domestic incident, a protection order violation and the criminal damaging of a window.

-10:41 p.m. domestic violence. Police are investigating a report of a domestic incident.

-8:08 a.m.: criminal damaging. The entire driver’s side of a 1996 tan Dodge truck was reported spray painted in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Angeleena Marie Hall, 17, of Sidney, was cited with rules for turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:46 p.m.

Hall was making a left turn from a private drive in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road and went into the furthermost lane hitting the northbound vehicle on North Vandemark Road that was driven by Gina M. Bergman, 43, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:09 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to a call.

MONDAY

-10:09 p.m.: miscellaneous call. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous call.

-3:03 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to 15 calls.

SUNDAY

-3:38 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-12:13 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls; one was a grass fire and one was a trash fire.

SATURDAY

-8:59 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a grill fire.

-7:14 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-11:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an CO investigation.

-10:27 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-9:48 a.m. to 5:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

