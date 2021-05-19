Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:24 p.m.: warrant. Darrell Clark, 38, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

Crashes

Patrick A. Ollhoff, 33, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:48 p.m.

Ollhoff was traveling westbound in the left lane in the 2200 block of Michigan Street when she attempted to change lanes into the right lane and hit the westbound vehicle in the right lane on Michigan Street, that was driven by Lisa D. Meyers, 60, of Sidney.

• Michael R. Stewart, 60, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:42 p.m.

Stewart was traveling westbound on East West Road when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, that had stopped because his vehicle stalled in the intersection with North Main Avenue, that was driven by Cody M. Orput, 24, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:53 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters responded to an open burn report.

-12:38 to 3:56 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-6:13 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters responded to an open burn report.

-7:45 to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

-7:39 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

