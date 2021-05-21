Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-11:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported.
THURSDAY
-1:40 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported at a property in the 18800 block of Meranda Road.
WEDNESDAY
-4 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-11:40 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 200 Ross Street in Jackson Center.
-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at North Main and East Pike Streets.
WEDNESDAY
-8:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. An adult was arrested after an investigation was conducted on a threats or harassment report in the 18000 block of state Road 65 in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-9:46 to 10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-3:20 to 9:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
WEDNESDAY
-5:15 to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-3:33 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 1700 block of East Court Street.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.