Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:40 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An unruly juvenile was reported.

THURSDAY

-1:40 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported at a property in the 18800 block of Meranda Road.

WEDNESDAY

-4 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 9200 block of Cisco Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:40 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 200 Ross Street in Jackson Center.

-1:56 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at North Main and East Pike Streets.

WEDNESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: threats or harassment. An adult was arrested after an investigation was conducted on a threats or harassment report in the 18000 block of state Road 65 in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:46 to 10:40 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-3:20 to 9:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-3:33 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 1700 block of East Court Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.