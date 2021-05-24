Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-9:38 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Doorley Road in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-2:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 19800 block of Pence Road in Sidney.
SATURDAY
-6:17 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported at Michigan Street at North Kuther Road.
FRIDAY
-8:43 p.m: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 16000 block of Deam Road in Sidney.
Village log
MONDAY
-10:08 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
SUNDAY
-5:50 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 11600 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-2:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.
-10:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of East Park Street.
SATURDAY
-9:50 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Miami River Road at Kuther Road.
-8:06 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 3500 block of Redmond Road in Russia.
-6:36 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-5:31 p.m: unauthorized use of vehicle. The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.
-12:25 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.
-11:44 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12000 state Route 362 of Minister.
-10:25 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12000 state Route 362 of Minister.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-1:01 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 13500 block of Wells Road in Anna.
-5:25 to 11:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-3:34 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in the 10900 block of state Route 66.
-12:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 11200 block of Baker Road.
-12:11 a.m. to 3:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SATURDAY
-8:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 47 at 66 in Fort Loramie.
-1 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported the 11400 block of East Lockington Road.
-3:40 a.m. to 2:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
FRIDAY
-4:26 p.m.: dumpster fire. Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.