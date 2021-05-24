Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-9:38 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Doorley Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-2:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 19800 block of Pence Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-6:17 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported at Michigan Street at North Kuther Road.

FRIDAY

-8:43 p.m: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 16000 block of Deam Road in Sidney.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:08 a.m.: vandalism. A vandalism was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

SUNDAY

-5:50 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 11600 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-2:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 600 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-10:07 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the unit block of East Park Street.

SATURDAY

-9:50 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Miami River Road at Kuther Road.

-8:06 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 3500 block of Redmond Road in Russia.

-6:36 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-5:31 p.m: unauthorized use of vehicle. The unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-12:25 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-11:44 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12000 state Route 362 of Minister.

-10:25 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12000 state Route 362 of Minister.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:01 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 13500 block of Wells Road in Anna.

-5:25 to 11:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-3:34 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in the 10900 block of state Route 66.

-12:51 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 11200 block of Baker Road.

-12:11 a.m. to 3:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-8:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 47 at 66 in Fort Loramie.

-1 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported the 11400 block of East Lockington Road.

-3:40 a.m. to 2:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-4:26 p.m.: dumpster fire. Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.