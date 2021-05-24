Police log

MONDAY

-1:59 a.m.: criminal damaging. A fence was reported damaged at a property in the 900 block of Park Street.

SATURDAY

-11:12 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a gold 2004 Cadillac was reported in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-3:52 p.m.: probation violation. Amber Cotterman, 33, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:50 a.m.: criminal damaging. A side mirror on on a 2016 maroon Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 900 block of East Parkwood Street.

-8:45 a.m.: probation violation. Aaron V. Davenport, 29, of Piqua, was served a warrant.

-2:31 a.m.: driving under the influence. Kyle Freeman, 29, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-1:54 p.m.: theft. The theft of tools, valued at $1,600, was reported at Buckeye Ford on Michigan Street.

-8:03 a.m.: warrant. Amanda C. Clark, 35, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:05 a.m.: criminal damaging. Paint was reported thrown on a 2001 tan Chevrolet truck in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

THURSDAY

-10:29 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 400 block of Fair Road.

Crashes

Seth R. Diehm, 53, of Milford, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:52 p.m.

Diehm was making a left turn from Fair Road onto the northbound Interstate 75 entrance ramp when he turned into the pathway of the westbound vehicle on Fair Road, driven by Brian J. McClain, 44, of Sidney, causing a collision.

• Billie J. Yohannes, 45, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:06 p.m.

Yohannes was traveling northbound in the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue when she hit the rear of the parked vehicle owned by Brian Hughes, of Sidney. The collision caused Hughes’ vehicle to hit the rear of the parked vehicle in front of it that is owned by Rebecca Hughes, of Sidney.

• McKenna M. Douglas, 17, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:59 p.m.

Douglas was attempting a left turn from the Dollar General onto West Russell Road when she hit the left front of the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Tracy L. Parrish, 41, of Bessemer, Alabama.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:21 to 8:42 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-9:03 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-7:28 a.m. to 1:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-4:53 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-9:20 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a calls.

-1:09 a.m. to 9:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-1:45 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-8:10 p.m.: fireworks detail. Crews responded to a fireworks detail.

-10:53 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to five calls.

-6:27 a.m. to 7:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

