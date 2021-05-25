Police log

MONDAY

-9:55 p.m. domestic violence. Police are investigating a report about a domestic incident.

FRIDAY

-12:10 p.m.: telephone harassment. Randy Allen Joseph, 47, Ashley Marie Hurley, 29, both of Sidney, were both arrested on telephone harassment charges. Joseph was also charged with aggravated menacing.

TUESDAY

-5:48 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a structure fire.

-3:04 to 7:11 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to three calls; one call was attended to by Fort Loramie Fire.

MONDAY

-6:11 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-12:53 to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

