Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-12:24 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 66 at Rangeline Road.

-11:46 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-11:02 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 5800 block of Houston Road.

TUESDAY

-3:12 p.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported at North Kuther Road at Michigan Street. No one was able to be located.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of Cross Trail.

-6:12 to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

