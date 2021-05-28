Police log
THURSDAY
-7:23 p.m.: litter from vehicle. The resident of a property in the 1600 of Cedarbrook Place reported someone littered on his property.
-1:09 p.m.: theft — without consent. A theft from a scam, resulting in loss of $1,000, was reported in the 800 block in Countyside Lane.
-7:57 a.m.: criminal damaging. Seven window panes were reported damaged at a property in the 1200 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-3:42 to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
-2:37 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.
-7:41 a.m.: assist. Medics stood by to assist Sidney Police.
WEDNESDAY
-3:40 to 8:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
-1:44 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.