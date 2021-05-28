Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:29 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment report in the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Sidney.

-1:22 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down in the 22500 block of Peters Road.

-8:14 a.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

THURSDAY

-10:22 p.m.: domestic violence. A domestic incident was reported.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at a property in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-2:22 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 9700 Hoying Road in Anna.

-5:08 p.m.: investigated complaint. Police investigated a report a child was playing in the road in the 3900 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:58 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Meranda and Harmon Roads.

-8:05 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

