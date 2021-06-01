Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-11:07 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Wapakoneta Avenue.
-11:03 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 21500 block of Maplewood Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-10:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12700 block of Wenger Road in Anna.
MONDAY
-12:15 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:37 a.m. to 2:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
MONDAY
-7:11 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid to Piqua Fire.
–5:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
-5:05 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation; the fire was illegal.
-3:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Route 29 at Sharp Road.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.