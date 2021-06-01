Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:07 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:03 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 21500 block of Maplewood Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12700 block of Wenger Road in Anna.

MONDAY

-12:15 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary was reported in the 200 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:37 a.m. to 2:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-7:11 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid to Piqua Fire.

–5:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-5:05 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation; the fire was illegal.

-3:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Route 29 at Sharp Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

