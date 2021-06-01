Police log

TUESDAY

-1 a.m.: probation violation. Quentin J. Achor, 27, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

MONDAY

-7:46 a.m.: criminal trespass. Daniel Lee Binkley, 26, of Piqua, Lennon M. Morrow, 23, of Piqua, and Joseph D. Demmitt, 27, of Troy, were all arrested on trespassing charges after a trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Fair Road.

-12:39 p.m.: theft. The theft of a LG cellphone, valued at $50, a bank card, and personal papers were reported stolen in the 500 block of South Main Avenue. An alleged assault was also reported.

-9:21 a.m.: theft. The theft of $40 and cigarettes were reported stolen in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-6:30 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-8:16 p.m.: warrant. Alysa Bell, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

FRIDAY

-4:52 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of an orange barbell was reported stolen in the 700 block of East Parkwood Street.

-3:13 p.m. failure to pay city taxes. Danny Slife Jr., 52, of Sidney, was issued a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:03 p.m.: possession of drugs. Keagan Storm Donaldson, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on tampering with evidence and possession of drugs and criminal tools charges.

THURSDAY

-7:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to Shoe Sensation on Michigan Street on the report of the theft of merchandise.

-6:39 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-12:39 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a rented, red, 2020 Chevrolet was reported in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

May 28

-10:54 p.m.: warrant. Sterling C. Miller, 31, at large, was arrested on an active warrant through North Carolina and on obstructing official business charges.

-9:47 p.m.: theft. The theft of miscellaneous personal items, valued at $400, and an ID were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Collins Drive.

Crashes

Mason M. Diener, 23, of Huntsville, was arrested for OVI and was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Diener was traveling southbound on South Wilkinson Avenue when he hit a parked vehicle on South Wilkinson that was facing the south.

The other vehicle is owned by Sondra K. Cox, of Sidney.

• Martha Bensman, 88, of Fort Loramie, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:35 a.m.

Bensman was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 and when attempting to turn left onto Vandemark Road to go north, he ran a red light and hit the right, rear of a southbound vehicle in the intersection on Vandemark vehicle, that was driven by Kenneth Lee, 61, of Sidney.

• Keith E. Wilson, 57, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:18 a.m.

Wilson was traveling northbound in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue when he lost control on the wet roadway, went partially off the roadway on the west side, and hit a telephone pole before coming to a stop.

• Aliou War, 61, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 10:38 a.m.

War was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when he didn’t realize the vehicle in front of him, driven by Barbara G. Dulworth, 54, of Sidney, had stopped to turn and struck the rear of her vehicle.

Dulworth was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:17 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-6:54 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:37 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:54 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-10:36 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

-2:39 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:36 a.m. to 11:06 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-10:21 a.m. to 11:04 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.

-10:18 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

