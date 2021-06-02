Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-5:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 3200 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

SUNDAY

-12:50 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5300 block of Roeth Road.

SATURDAY

-10:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at North Main Avenue at East Hoewisher Road.

-9 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

–6:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

-5:45 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3700 block of West Mason Road in Sidney.

-11:46 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5900 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-9:15 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 20800 block of Meranda Road.

-5:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 5400 block of Fort Recovery Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 300 block of South Mill Street in Botkins.

-3:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 100 block of North Street in Jackson Center.

SATURDAY

-11:38 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 200 block of East College Street in Jackson Center.

-noon: theft. A theft was reported in the 300 block of North Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-8:37 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 18500 block of state Route 119 in Maplewood.

-12:06 a.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 200 block of Peridot Drive in Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-10:03 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters investigated an open burn. The fire was illegal.

-11:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-9:18 a.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation in the 200 block of Shelby Street in Jackson Center.

-12:29 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 200 block of Shelby Street in Jackson Center.

SATURDAY

-4:14 a.m. to 1:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:48 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

FRIDAY

-10:57 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-4:18 p.m.: pole down. A pole was reported down at County Roads 31 and 73.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

