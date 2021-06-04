Police log

THURSDAY

-9:22 p.m.: warrant. Gregory E. Johnson Jr., 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-4:17 p.m.: theft — without consent. A theft of $2,400 was reported in the 500 block in Wagner Avenue.

-3:58 p.m.: burglary. A burglary at an apartment in the 2300 block of Collins Drive was reported, during which, a chain saw, valued at $189, and nine pairs of Jordan Nike tennis shoes, worth $1,800 were stolen. When police responded to the call, Robert Parker, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

-1:38 p.m.: burglary. A burglary at a property in the 500 block of West North Street was reported, during which $100 worth of food was stolen.

-2:13 a.m. theft. The theft of $300 was reported in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

WEDNESDAY

-5:06 p.m.: violate protection order. Police are investigating a report a protection order was violated.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-2:41 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-1:19 to 4:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-10:33 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

