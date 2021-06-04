Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:27 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 10900 block of Little Turtle Way.

-9:29 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 13500 block of Schmitmeyer Road.

THURSDAY

-6:40 to 6:51 p.m.: vandalism. Two separate vandalism incidents were reported on River Road in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:21 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Cross Trail at Museum Trail.

THURSDAY

-3:51 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 400 Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-3:39 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment report in the 15900 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:48 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-10:22 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

