Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:21 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-11:10 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13000 block of Luthman Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:48 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East State Street.

SUNDAY

-10:11 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-6:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-5:40 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported at state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:27 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation in the 300 block of South Mill Street.

-5:25 to 10:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-3:53 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 47 and 66 in Houston.

-2:58 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-2:47 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down at West College Street.

-12:45 p.m.: open burn. An illegal burn was reported in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road.

-10:17 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

