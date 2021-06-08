Police log

Crashes

Alison Kay Helmlinger, 55, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:20 p.m.

Helmlinger was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue and when attempting to maneuver the trailer she was hauling she hit a parked vehicle facing the south on Brooklyn Avenue, that is owned by Terry G. Weese, of Sidney.

• Ava Elaine Behr, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:01 a.m.

Behr was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when she failed to stop and hit the rear of the stopped vehicle for traffic in front of her that was driven by Mark A. Myers, 62, of Greenville.

• Bruce Updike, 54, of Sidney, was cited with stooping after a crash after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Sunday at 12:27 a.m.

Updike was parked facing the west in front of 736 Countryside Lane when he backed up and hit the vehicle facing the east in front of 728 Countryside Lane that is owned by Misty Dawn Cantrell, of Sidney, causing damage. Updike then left the scene without providing information but was later located and cited.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-10:56 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-11:59 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

