Police log

Crashes

Cassandra M. Dejesus, 43, of Sidney, was cited with overtaking -passing to left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:26 p.m.

Dejesus was traveling southbound on Sixth Avenue when she attempted to pass the bicycle in front of her that was ridden by Sean Edward Sullenberger, 19, of Sidney, who was about to make a left hand turn. When turning Sullenberger hit Dejesus’s vehicle causing damage.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.

Lisa Marie Cooper, 55, of Sidney, was at the exit of the McDonald’s parking lot on Michigan Street behind the vehicle driven by Steven Robert Burton, 47, of Sidney, when she pulled forward and hit the left rear of Burton’s vehicle. Because the crash was on private property, no one was cited.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:22 to 2:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:40 to 7:26 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two automobile crashes.

-8:24 a.m. to 5:59 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to 11 calls; one was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.