Village log

THURSDAY

-12:30 to 12:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Two complaints were investigated on East Wall Street and North Lane Street in Port Jefferson.

-12:28 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 14700 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

WEDNESDAY

-6:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 16500 block of East Shelby Road in New Bremen.

Crashes

Randolph Wayne Thompson, 67, of DeGraff, was cited with left of center after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:14 p.m.

Thompson was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of North Kuther Road when he drifted left of center striking a northbound vehicle on North Kuther Road causing damaging.

The other vehicle was driven by Bradley J. Baker, 48, of Minster.

Both Thompson and Baker were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• James Zumberger, 62, of Fort Loramie, was cited with failure to control from a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 3:53 p.m

Zumberger was stopped facing the northeast on state Route 48 at state Route 66 when he failed to yield to and went forward causing a collision with the northwest vehicle on state Route 66 in the intersection, driven by Candida S. Bergman, 57, of Fort Loramie, which was traveling about 55 mph. As a result of the collision, Bergman’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and rolled into the ditch on the northeast side of state Route 66.

Zumberger’s vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and came to a stop in the ditch along side of the road.

Bergman was transported by Houston Rescue to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:04 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-4:31 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of South Main Street in Minster.

WEDNESDAY

-6:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

