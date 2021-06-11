Police log

THURSDAY

-9:58 p.m.: driving under the influence. Kenneth E. Price Jr., 55, of Beavercreek, was arrested for OVI.

-7:53 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to Menard’s on Lester Avenue to remove an individual.

-4:47 p.m.: theft — without consent. A theft of clothing and other merchandise was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:34 p.m.: burglary. A burglary in the 200 block of Pike Street was reported, resulting in the theft of cash.

-1:14 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespass an individual from Speedway on Michigan Street.

-12:05 a.m.: domestic violence. Michael Jarmal Pruitt, 45, and Shante Nicole Hudgins, 31, both of Sidney, were both arrested on domestic violence charges.

WEDNESDAY

-8:57 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to trespassing report in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-8:26 p.m.: theft — without consent. A white iPhone with a glittery case was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-2:44 p.m.: domestic violence. Cassandra Marie DeJesus, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-10:15 a.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of artificial flowers was reported stolen at an apartment in the 800 block of Countryside Street.

TUESDAY

-2:13 a.m. theft. The theft of cash was reported in the 900 block of Park Street.

-1:10 p.m.: criminal mischief. A trash can was reported to have been set on fire at Custenborder Park on Riverside Drive.

-11:59 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:59 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 300 block of East Court Street.

MONDAY

-10:46 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from a yard of a residence in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-8:23 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to report of an assault and damage to a bicycle.

-1:59 p.m.: criminal damage. Windows were reported damaged at a property in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

