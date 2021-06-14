Police log

SUNDAY

-4:55 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-year-old female was arrested for being unruly after police were called to the Sidney municipal pool.

-3:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-10 a.m.: public indecency. James Andrew Schmidt, 54, at large, was arrested on a public indecency charges.

SATURDAY

-1:21 p.m.: theft. The theft in progress was reported at the Hilltop Apartments.

-12:52 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Apache Drive.

FRIDAY

-8:47 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported stolen in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-7:25 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a damage report at a property in the 100 block of West Russell Road.

-6:24 p.m.: criminal trespass. James Andrew Schmidt, 54, at large, was arrested on criminal trespass charges after trespassing was reported at The Wash House on East Court Street.

-3:18 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a damage report at a property in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-1:37 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported at NK Parts on South Kuther Road.

-12:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a damage report at Emersoon Elementary School on Campbell Road.

-11:22 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a damage report at a property in the 400 block of East Court Street.

Crashes

Sean L. Balensiefer, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI and was cited with operation without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:40 p.m.

Balensiefer was traveling southbound Port Jefferson Road when he hit a traffic sign. He then left the area, continued south and was located later on Beck Drive.

• Michael A. Ditmer, 21, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:27 p.m.

Ditmer was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when he turned left to go east onto Front Street and turned in front of the northbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by Courtney L. Spearman, 29, of Sidney, causing a crash.

• Robert Eugene Lontz, 86, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:42 p.m.

Lontz was stopped facing the west on Grove Street at Fourth Avenue when he failed to yield to the right of way 0f the northbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that driven by Wilford Lee Blevins, 65, of Sidney. Blevins’ vehicle hit Lontz’ driver’s side and caused it to roll onto its passenger side. Both vehicles then came to a final stop at the north west corner of Fourth Avenue and Grove Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:15 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

SUNDAY

-9:57 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-8:47 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-midnight to 7:35 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:40 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters responded to a conduct a wash down.

-5:24 to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-1:56 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to a conduct a CO investigation.

FRIDAY

-4:19 p.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to a conduct an odor investigation.

-1:21 a.m. to 7:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-10:33 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-4:07 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call, which was cancelled en route.

-12:36 a.m. to 8:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.