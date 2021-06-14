Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-2:31 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 10300 block of Lochard Road in Sidney.

-2:07 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 12700 block of Ailes Road.

SATURDAY

-10 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Ferree Road in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-10:44 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 17500 block of state Route 706.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:15 a.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 100 block of Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-10:45 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Linden Street in Jackson Center.

-3:46 a.m.: unauthorized use of vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9400 block of street Route 274 in Anna.

SATURDAY

-9:25 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 7800 block of Hoying Road in Anna.

-12:44 a.m.: domestic violence. An adult was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident was reported.

FRIDAY

-10 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A summons was issued after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West State Street.

-4:23 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:48 to 11:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-6:51 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Routes 47 and 66 in Fort Loramie.

SUNDAY

-1:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:51 a.m. to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-4:44 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-10:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

