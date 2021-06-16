Police log

TUESDAY

-8:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Brendon Gene Anderson, 23, of Houston, was arrested for OVI.

-8:23 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a damage report at a property in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police responded to a damage report at Mount Vernon Place at Buckeye Avenue.

-4:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

-3:56 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-1:39 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported at the Agape Warehouse on Oak Avenue.

Crashes

Joshua N. Fleming, 42, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:28 a.m.

Fleming was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of West Michigan Street when he turned left to go east into the Sidney Plaza and failed to yield the right of way of the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Blaine Michael Morgan, 17, of Sidney, causing Morgan to hit his right, rear, quarter panel. Fleming then left the area in an unknown direction and was later located by police and cited.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:47 to 5:30 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-4:09 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a structure fire.

-4:04 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-10:49 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak.

-11:51 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

