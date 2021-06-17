Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-8:37 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to assist with a pursuit on Interstate 75 mile marker 96.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:56 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 300 block of West State Street.

-5:21 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 600 block of Cross Trail.

WEDNESDAY

-3:52 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 6700 block of Short Road in Fort Loramie.

-3:03 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 100 block of West Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:07 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 94 on I-75.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

