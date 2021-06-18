Police log

FRIDAY

-11:39 a.m.: shots fired. Police responded to a report gun shots were heard in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-10:22 p.m.: domestic violence. Rebecca Diomande, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-10:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a noise complaint in the 400 block of Bel Air Drive.

-8:57 p.m.: intoxicated person. Police responded to report of a intoxicated individual at Pike Street at North West Avenue.

-7:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a noise complaint in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:15 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a damage report in the 1800 block of Robert Drive.

-10 a.m. theft. A past theft was reported in the 600 block of South Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Oliva P. White, 20, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:10 p.m.

White was attempting to turn left onto Vandemark Road from Gleason Street when she hit the southbound vehicle on Vandemark Road driven by Jennifer N. Hicks, 40, of Piqua.

• Lisa M. Cooper, 55, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday a 4:55 p.m.

Cooper was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when she hit the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Makyla A. Gerstner, 20, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:27 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak.

-1:14 to 2:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls; one call was for mutual aid.

-1:01 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-9:22 to 11:44 p.m.: cooking fire. Firefighters responded to two cooking fires.

-6:32 p.m.: mulch fire. Firefighters responded to a mulch fire.

-3:18 to 6:34 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

-11:36 a.m. to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-11:23 a.m.: structure fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

