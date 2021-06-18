Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:57 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1300 block of South Kuther Road.

-1:15 a.m.: drunk. An intoxicated person was reported in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:36 a.m.: vandalism. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Millette Avenue in Anna.

-1:34 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:09 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 100 block of North West Street in Versailles.

-4:14 to 7:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:08 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous fire in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

THURSDAY

-9:24 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-6:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 13100 block of County Road 74.

-3:04 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at state Route 29 at Johnston Slagle Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

