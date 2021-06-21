Police log

SATURDAY

-10:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Caleb A. Crisman, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-7:57 p.m.: warrant. Gregory Eugene Scott Howery, 34, of Middlesex, North Carolina, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:02 p.m.: driving under the influence. Ethan Louis Swaney, 35, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI, OVI refusal with prior DUI and on endangering children charges.

-7:51 a.m.: warrant. Lindsey Nicole Mae Skeens, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:44 a.m.: warrant. Michael R. Pleasant, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-2:30 a.m.: OVI. Brendon David Phelps, 24, of Maplewood, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-6:48 p.m.: warrant. Jesse Orlando Pierce, 52, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-11:26 a.m.: warrant. Scott Gregory Dean, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Ryan L. Wheeler, 43, of Sidney, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:07 p.m.

Wheeler was stopped at the stop sign on Kosseth Road when then he continued through the intersection and caused the northbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue to strike him.

The other vehicle was driven by Justin Lee Neville, 35, of Sidney.

• Dylan M. Kinnison, 25, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:12 p.m.

Kinnison was exiting off of Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 90 onto Fair Road when he thought the vehicle in front of him, that was driven by James J. Cashmann, 56, of Minster, was going forward and he hit the rear of Cashmann’s vehicle.

• De Aunte Mikel Jones, 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:37 p.m.

Jones was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when he told police he was not paying attention, lost control of his vehicle of his vehicle and ran off the left side of the road and hit a light pole causing damage to his vehicle.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-10:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-9:51 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

SUNDAY

-6:13 a.m. to 10:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-6:32 to 8:13 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-5:54 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-8:09 a.m. to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-5:08 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-2:53 p.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to a conduct an odor investigation.

-9:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-7:03 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

