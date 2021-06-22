Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:09 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of River Road in Sidney.

MONDAY

-10:25 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 800 block of Mason Road in Sidney.

-9:25 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 10000 block of Oakbrook Drive.

-3:42 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10700 block of Millcreek Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:41 a.m.: tree down. Firefighters responded to a report a tree was down in the 2300 block of River Road.

-7:48 to 11:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-4:11 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak in the 200 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

