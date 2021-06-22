Police log

TUESDAY

-6:34 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 800 block of Fielding Road.

MONDAY

-9:18 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-7:56 p.m.: criminal damages. Damages were reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-6:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. Past damages were reported in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-4:30 p.m: littering. Littering was reported in the 800 block of Lynn Street.

-3:02 p.m.: warrant. Lathan Javarr Ragland, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-1:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Damages were reported at Custenborder Park on Riverside Drive.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash involving two police cruisers in a city-owned parking lot on Monday at 11 p.m.

Officer William Anderson, 26, of Sidney, was dispatched to a call and backed a police cruiser out of a parking spot in the police department’s parking lot on Court Street and into a parked, unoccupied cruiser in the lot. As a result of the collision, there was minor damage to the parked vehicle and no damage to the cruiser Anderson was operating.

• Kevin James Stone, 30, of Sidney, was cited with an obeying traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:27 p.m.

Stone was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he ran the red light at Sixth Avenue and hit the vehicle facing the south on Sixth Avenue that was driven by Alexandra Nancy Henman, 17, of Sidney, that was waiting to turn left onto state Route 47 on a green light.

• Joann Louise Covelli, 82, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:49 a.m.

Covelli was backing out of a parking space in front of 320 N. Main Ave. and began to travel northbound in the right lane when she went over to the left lane to make a left turn and hit the northbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Samantha Lynne Runkle, 27, of Sidney. Covelli’s vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and hit a fire hydrant, came back across both lanes and came to a stop on the right side of the road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

