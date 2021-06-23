Police log

TUESDAY

-9:34 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-9:18 p.m.: warrant. Jason Moore, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:47 p.m.: warrant. Adrian L. Gregory, 35, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:05 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street.

-5:20 p.m.: violate protection order. Walker James Mustain, 23, of Columbus, was arrested for violating a protection order.

-12:22 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Police received a report of an unauthorized in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

Crashes

Isaiah Jacob Fahnestock, 21, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:29 a.m.

Fahnestock was traveling eastbound Grove Street when went off the left side of the road and collided with a tree in the yard of 503 Second Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:20 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-12:30 to 9:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-2:30 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

MONDAY

-3:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-9:51 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-6:13 a.m. to 11:37 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

